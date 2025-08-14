KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Police have arrested two Chinese nationals suspected of trespassing into a security forces building area, which is a restricted zone here, on August 6.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohammad Lazim Ismail said the two men, in their 20s, were arrested while flying a drone at the football field near the building.

According to him, the pair were detained by security personnel before being handed over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters.

“Some items such as drones and memory cards were also seized,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohammad Lazim said the two nationals, who had valid travel documents, claimed the drone footage was taken at the direction of their employers, but they did not know the motive or purpose of the recording.

He said the two individuals were charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday under Sections 3(a) and 4 of the Official Secrets Act for spying and documenting within restricted areas.

He added that both accused pleaded not guilty after the charges were read in Mandarin, and Judge Izralizam Sanusi did not allow bail and set September 11 for the appointment of lawyers and submission of documents. — Bernama