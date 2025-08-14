SHAH ALAM, Aug 14 — Police have tightened security measures for Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and his family following the attack on his son at a shopping mall in Putrajaya yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar, however, declined to provide further details on the security arrangements to avoid compromising operations.

“There are measures in place, but I cannot disclose them as it would reveal what the security team is doing… police will carry out the necessary protection,” he told a press conference on the incident here today.

Shazeli said six individuals had been called to give statements, including Rafizi, his wife and his son, as well as other related parties.

When asked, he said it was too early to determine whether the attack was politically motivated until a more complete investigation is available.

“Alhamdulillah, our initial investigation through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has given us some leads and assistance. We are reviewing not only the footage from the shopping mall premises but also from outside the location.

“The public is advised not to make any speculation or assumptions that could cause unrest or provoke uncontrolled reactions,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), Section 324 and Section 352 of the Penal Code.

In a statement yesterday, Rafizi confirmed the victim was his son and that during the incident, two male suspects on a motorcycle, dressed in black and wearing helmets had tailed his wife’s car.

The former Economy Minister said one of them suddenly grabbed his son and stabbed him with a syringe. — Bernama