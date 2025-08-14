GEORGE TOWN, Aug 14 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said it is time to move on from the upside-down Jalur Gemilang issue.

He said reports were made, investigations were conducted and various parties have already voiced their criticisms.

“The investigation was completed and investigation papers submitted to the AGC, so I believe this is enough so let’s move forward,” he said to reporters on the sidelines after launching AMD at GBS By The Sea today.

He said Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh is welcome to come to Penang to enjoy its food.

“He is most welcomed to come and enjoy our food, nasi kandar, we have durians too, as long as he doesn’t stir trouble,” he said.

Akmal had previously planned to hold a “class” for the shop owner in Kepala Batas who had put up the flag upside down.

However, after a police warning, he cancelled the event and posted on his social media that he is only coming to Penang for the food and to see the big Jalur Gemilang put up on the shop frontage by DAP.

The hardware store in Jalan Bertam Perdana recently went viral for flying the national flag upside down.

The 59-year-old shop owner, who was investigated, reportedly said it was an unintentional mistake while measuring the flagpole and that he had corrected the mistake later.

Following the controversy, DAP announced that it would sponsor a giant Jalur Gemilang for the shop and mobilised Penang party members to distribute 831 flags.