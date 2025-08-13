KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Police have confirmed that the son of a former minister was assaulted at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, here this afternoon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the incident is believed to have occurred at 2 pm at the mall’s pick-up and drop-off area.

“The incident occurred when the victim was reportedly with his mother and their driver,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Shazeli said the boy is undergoing further examination at a hospital in Selangor.

He said investigations are ongoing, adding that police are also reviewing the closed-circuit television footage from the scene.

Meanwhile, former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli confirmed that the incident involved his son.

“Around 1.45 pm, as my son and wife were getting into the car to leave a shopping mall in Putrajaya, a man grabbed him and pricked him with a syringe,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the assault involved two men on a motorcycle, clad in black attire and helmets, who he claimed had been following his wife’s car.

“My son has been taken to UPM (Universiti Putra Malaysia) Hospital for treatment. The police were also at the scene immediately after the incident. My family and I have given statements to the police,” he said.

Rafizi said in all his years in politics, his family has never experienced an ordeal like this before. — Bernama