BACHOK, Aug 13 — The onion cultivation project in Kelantan is making steady progress, with the first harvest expected to yield 18.4 tonnes of produce within the next two weeks, according to the Kelantan Agriculture Department.

Its director NorBahani Zakaria said the crop at the Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) in Telong, here, covered 4.6 hectares and comprised the ‘Baw 1’ and ‘Baw 2’ shallot varieties.

According to her, the pilot project, which started last June, was carried out by 10 operators using conventional methods and hanging fertigation.

“We did the first harvest today after the crop took around two months to mature. The yield so far is encouraging.

“Today alone, the operators harvested 250 kg of onions. We expect the yield to increase and reach the 18.4-tonne target by month-end,” she told reporters after the Onion Harvesting Ceremony for the Kelantan State-Level Onion Cultivation Project at TKPM in Telong.

Elaborating, NorBahani said the first harvest would be directed to the local market, including supermarkets, with the Kelantan Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) set to determine the price according to current market rates.

She added that the project would be extended to other districts, including Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Jeli, covering 30 hectares statewide, with the aim of achieving a total harvest of 100 tonnes by the end of the year.

“The upcoming project will involve over 50 operators from other districts. The joint effort by the state and federal governments through this onion cultivation project is seen as capable of boosting local onion production.

“It can also strengthen the country’s food security, serve as part of the strategic plan to reduce dependence on imported onions, and open up economic opportunities for agricultural entrepreneurs in Kelantan,” she said. — Bernama