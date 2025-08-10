KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has urged Malaysians not to resort to intimidation over mistakes in displaying the Jalur Gemilang.

He said that recent controversies over incorrectly displayed flags have sparked heated debate and risk diverting attention from upcoming National Day celebrations.

“Therefore, there is no need for any party to ‘fish in troubled waters’, let alone threaten to protest in front of the business premises involved or to ‘teach’ people how to fly the flag,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Such actions are a form of bullying and will certainly be rejected by Malaysians,” he added.

Loke said the Jalur Gemilang, as a symbol of national sovereignty, must be flown correctly and with full respect.

“That is why there are specific laws to regulate its display,” he said.

He said that enforcement is the responsibility of the police, who should be given space to act fairly and in line with the principle of the Rule of Law.

“In conjunction with this upcoming National Day, let us strengthen our unity, respect our diversity, and work diligently to contribute towards the development and progress of the Malaysia we all love,” he added.

Loke’s remarks follow a recent incident in Penang where a hardware store owner was arrested for hoisting the Jalur Gemilang upside down, one of several flag-related cases reported this year.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh has since announced plans to hold a protest at the store tomorrow, saying he and his supporters intend to “teach” the owner how to properly display the national flag.