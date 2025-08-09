KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has urged the police to take firm action over the incident of flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down, stressing that it should serve as a lesson to all parties.

In a post on X today, he said that the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of country’s sovereignty, unity, and dignity that belongs to all Malaysians regardless of race, religion, or background.

“Flying the flag correctly is every citizen’s responsibility as a sign of respect and love for the country. I would like to remind everyone that displaying or flying the national flag improperly is an offence under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 (Act 414),” he said. — Bernama