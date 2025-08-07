KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — A man, believed to be a foreigner, was arrested for trespassing onto the Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks at Masjid Jamek station along the Ampang line here yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the man, in his 20s, was detained after being spotted by the Integrated Control Centre crossing from Platform 2 to Platform 1 via the tracks at 10.11am.

“The complainant, a Prasarana auxiliary police officer, received information from the control centre and immediately went to the location before apprehending the suspect. He was then brought to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Sulizmie said the man failed to produce any valid identification documents when requested by police and had trespassed onto the tracks in an attempt to take a shortcut to his workplace.

“A police investigation paper has been opened under Section 447 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. A remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be made today to facilitate investigations,” he said.

He also advised the public not to trespass into restricted areas, which could endanger both themselves and others.

“Any information on violations of the law can be reported to the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters Hotline at 03-21460522, the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters Hotline at 03-26002222, or any nearby police station,” he added. — Bernama