KUALA LUMPUR — City Hall (DBKL) officers seized equipment from nine unlicensed business operators in Desa Melawati and Desa Setapak for obstructing public spaces.

The enforcement was part of a special operation targeting illegal stalls and foreign-run businesses that had taken over pedestrian areas with tables, chairs and other commercial equipment.

In a statement, DBKL said the businesses were found operating without valid licences and had placed items along five-foot ways and pedestrian walkways, disrupting public access.

“Action was taken against premises that placed tables, chairs and business equipment in public areas without permission, including those operated by foreigners,” DBKL said.

The city hall said the seizures were part of an operations campaign against foreigner-operated stalls and pathway obstructions in the Wangsa Maju area.

DBKL added that enforcement and monitoring efforts will continue, and members of the public are encouraged to report similar violations via its website.