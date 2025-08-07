KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate Pagoh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s denial regarding allegations that he defended the rights of foreigners in the issue of RON95 subsidy targeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated today that Anwar has also ordered appropriate action to be taken in this matter.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has taken note of the denial statement by the Pagoh Member of Parliament regarding the allegation of defending the rights of foreigners in the issue of RON95 subsidy targeting.

“As a government that upholds transparency and accountability, the Prime Minister has instructed MCMC to investigate this matter and take appropriate action,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Anwar was reported in the Dewan Rakyat to have said that he received a report that an opposition Member of Parliament had defended the right of foreigners to benefit from subsidy rationalisation.

Following this, Muhyiddin, who is also a former Prime Minister, denied in a social media post that he had ever made any statement defending the rights of foreigners in the targeting of the RON95 subsidy.

He said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has always been consistent that the benefits of subsidy implementation should prioritise the interests of the people.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it has taken note of the matter and will take immediate and appropriate action based on existing legal provisions.

“The MCMC reminds the public not to misuse social media platforms to spread any unverified content,” the statement said. — Bernama