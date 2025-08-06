PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded statements from three individuals over a video, widely circulated on social media, showing them handing leftover food to a homeless man, which sparked backlash online.

In a statement, MCMC said the individuals were called in for questioning, and further investigations were carried out yesterday at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters in Johor, where three mobile phones and three SIM cards were also seized to assist in the probe.

MCMC said the video was believed to contain extremely obscene content, which had triggered widespread anger and condemnation from netizens while also touching on the sensitivities of Malaysia’s multiracial society.

The statement added that the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

A Bernama check on TikTok found that the nearly two-minute video had been uploaded by several account holders.

In the video, three local young men are seen placing chicken bones in a rice packet and handing it to a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk. — Bernama