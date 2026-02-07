PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) has the capability and credibility to conduct academic studies on the feasibility of local authority (PBT) elections and the appointment of the Kuala Lumpur mayor, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said IIUM should be recognised as a higher education institution capable of undertaking such research and should not be belittled by any party, particularly politicians.

Speaking at his weekly press conference here today, Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesman, said local institutions of higher learning deserve due respect.

“Do not underestimate the capability of our higher education institutions, particularly IIUM,” he said.

He was responding to PAS secretary-general and Perikatan Nasional chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who questioned the selection of IIUM to conduct the study.

Fahmi expressed disappointment over the remarks, saying statements that undermine local universities should not be made.

“For me, he should not have said that. It is highly irresponsible and shows a lack of respect towards an important institution that has produced many leaders, not only in Malaysia but also abroad.

“As secretary-general of a political party, he should not hold such views. In my opinion, this reflects a very poor attitude. Don’t look down on our institutions of higher learning, especially IIUM,” he said.

Fahmi added that no decision has been made as the study’s findings have yet to be presented to the Cabinet.

He said the matter was only conveyed verbally by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, and not submitted through a Cabinet memorandum.

“There are no findings yet, so no decision can be made. Nothing has been presented to the Cabinet, only a verbal briefing,” he said.

On Feb 3, Hannah said the feasibility study on holding PBT elections in the capital, including the appointment of the Kuala Lumpur mayor, has been ongoing since the tenure of the previous Federal Territories minister.

She added that the study began last December following a Private Member’s Bill tabled by a Member of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama