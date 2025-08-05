KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) to first reach a consensus among themselves before making any requests regarding allocations for opposition representatives.

Anwar said that if the Opposition MPs succeed in reaching an agreement, they could then meet with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who has been given the mandate to handle the matter.

“I agree; that’s why I’ve asked the DPM (Fadillah) to be open to listening. But for it to begin, there must first be a consensus among the opposition MPs, and as of now, there is none. Some agree to negotiate, others do not.

“So I suggest that the Honourable Member for Arau (Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim) first hold talks with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the other MPs, reach a consensus, and then inform the DPM (Fadillah), who has been given the mandate,” he said in response to Shahidan (PN-Arau) during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today regarding allocations for opposition MPs.

Responding to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s stated readiness to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss the matter, Anwar said the issue of allocations had already been entrusted to Fadillah.

“I’m open to meeting, but as for allocations, we’ve already given the mandate to the DPM (Fadillah), so I’ll leave that matter to him. If it’s to discuss other matters, I have no objections,” he said. — Bernama