KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo today said the ministry is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to assist in cybercrime investigations, through CyberSecurity Malaysia and in collaboration with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

He said the tool is designed to analyse and verify the authenticity of images and videos.

“This tool is expected to assist in cybercrime investigations involving online fraud, identity theft and the spread of false or defamatory content,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He also said the ministry is preparing a set of comprehensive guidelines to govern the ethical and responsible use of AI.

These guidelines, being developed by the Department of Personal Data Protection, are expected to be completed between January and March 2026.

“The guidelines cover data protection impact assessments to minimise risks to personal data, data protection by design to embed safeguards in system development, and measures to prevent the misuse of automated decision-making and profiling,” he added.

Gobind said the Guidelines on AI Adaptation (GPAISA) have already been introduced to ensure government agencies deploy AI in a safe, ethical manner and in compliance with legal and human rights standards.

To support implementation, he said the ministry is also investing in training programmes such as AI4Rakyat and MD Workforce Training, under the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), targeting civil servants, enforcement officers, and private sector stakeholders.

He said the government is in the process of reviewing the National AI Roadmap for 2026 to 2030, as part of its efforts to address future threats posed by AI-related crimes and to shape relevant policy responses.

“The roadmap will cover key aspects such as AI governance, cyber threats driven by AI, and broader technological challenges. I hope we will be able to launch this document by the end of the year,” he said.

He expressed hope that the roadmap would not only guide Malaysia’s national initiatives but also contribute to regional cooperation within Asean, and potentially at the global level.