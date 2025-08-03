KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The government will restore and elevate the nation’s “pondok” institutions to ensure they remain a bulwark for the faith, morals, and character of the Muslim community, in line with modern demands, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stated that this initiative involves cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to ensure that religious schools and pondok institutions that are in poor condition can be developed with new facilities and technology.

“We want to add new technology, including information technology, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, so that this bulwark remains the strongest one to defend the faith, morals, and character of the Ummah,” he said at the opening ceremony of the 65th International Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition (MTHQA) at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) yesterday.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar said history proves that while the country’s political, economic, and educational systems bowed to the colonisers, the pondok institutions remained the last bastion defending the identity of the Muslim community.

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced that he will launch the Mushaf Ummah Program on Aug 8 in an effort to expand the dissemination of the Quran and the message of Islam worldwide through official translations into 30 world languages.

“In all my travels around the world - to Peru, Brazil, France, Cambodia, and dozens of other countries in recent years - every time I visit, I bring the Quran along with a translation in that country’s language, and we distribute it officially. This, I believe, is a good approach,” he said.

This year’s 65th MTHQA, running from Aug 2 to 9, 2025, features the theme ‘Developing a MADANI Ummah’ and brings together 71 participants from 49 countries. Malaysia is represented by four participants: Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan from Perak and Wan Sofea Aini Wan Mohd Zahidi from Terengganu for the Recital category, while Muhammad Adib Ahmad Rozaini from Perak and Putri Auni Khadijah Mohd Hanif from Kelantan are in the Memorisation category.

The winners of the two categories will receive RM40,000 in cash, the runners-up will get RM30,000, and third place will receive RM20,000, along with jewelry sponsored by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM). — Bernamaa