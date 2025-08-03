KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will begin issuing compound fines to private healthcare facilities that fail to comply with medicine price display regulations starting October 1.

In a statement today, the ministry said the current educational enforcement phase will continue until September 30, involving inspection visits and advocacy sessions. Premises that remain non-compliant may receive reminder notices.

“However, beginning October 1, 2025, compounds may be issued for repeated offences.

“Full enforcement will commence on January 1, 2026,” the ministry said.

The price display initiative was rolled out on May 1 at private healthcare facilities and community pharmacies, under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Medicine Price Labelling) Order 2025 [PU(A) 141/2025], issued under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 [Act 723].

A joint effort with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), the move aims to enhance price transparency and protect consumers from profiteering.

Over the first three months of implementation, MOH inspected 842 facilities — including medical and dental clinics, private hospitals, and community pharmacies.

“Of these, 57 per cent were found to be in satisfactory compliance with the medicine price display requirement,” the statement said.

The MOH and KPDN also clarified that no court order has been issued to delay the enforcement, despite a judicial review filed at the High Court by seven medical associations and a private doctor.

“The PU(A) 141/2025 order remains valid and in effect,” the statement added.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the regulation in phases and with care, saying the approach is aimed at ensuring public benefit while strengthening trust in the national healthcare system.