KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Government has given its assurance to uphold and enhance the rights of the Orang Asli community through amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the proposed amendments will focus on seven key areas: land, education, health, economy, leadership, infrastructure and culture.

At present, the Government is undertaking efforts to amend the Act, which has not undergone any substantive revision since it came into force in 1954.

“The review of the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 is currently being carried out to refine and reassess the existing provisions under Act 134 comprehensively, as well as to identify implementation gaps,” he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN–Jelebu), who asked whether the Government intended to amend the current Act 134 to ensure the continued protection and advancement of the Orang Asli community.

Ahmad Zahid noted, however, that matters concerning land administration fall under the jurisdiction of the respective state governments as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

In light of this, he said the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) will hold engagement sessions with state governments via the Special Meeting of the Orang Asli Consultative Council (MaPOA) to deliberate on land matters involving the community.

“These engagement sessions through MaPOA are crucial before such land issues are brought to the National Land Council (MTN), which will be chaired by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said KKDW is also gathering input through engagements and surveys with Orang Asli leaders and relevant agencies to ensure that amendments to Act 134 are comprehensive and holistic, incorporating the views of key stakeholders.

He said the implementation of the Orang Asli Development Policy, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to adopting international best practices to improve the community’s well-being. — Bernama