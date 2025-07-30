KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The involvement of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in the 13th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation demonstrates the Federal government’s commitment to involving state governments, particularly on border issues such as those related to the Sulawesi Sea.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the participation of state governments and relevant agencies in the negotiation process reflects the Federal government’s “whole of government” approach.

He further emphasised that the ministry continuously collaborates with stakeholders on matters concerning Malaysia’s maritime boundaries.

“Discussions on maritime borders are based on legal and technical principles, carried out thoroughly and responsibly. The government always conducts detailed assessments of any proposed solutions,” he said during the parliamentary question and answer session today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) about whether the Sabah government would be included in discussions on the Sulawesi Sea to safeguard the state’s interests and ensure economic opportunities for the people of Sabah.

In reply to a supplementary question from Bung Moktar regarding the outcomes and impacts of these discussions, Mohamad explained that the talks cover not only maritime economic matters but also issues important to both Indonesia and Sabah.

“These include access to education, such as the Community Learning Centres (CLC) in Sabah, as well as cross-border trade, especially water trade between Sabah and Indonesia,” he said.

In response to a question from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) about Indonesian businessman Mohd Riza Chalid, who is under investigation for corruption related to PT Pertamina’s crude oil management between 2018 and 2023, Mohamad reiterated Malaysia’s stance that no individual would be protected in the legal process.

“The key point is maintaining Malaysia’s integrity and strengthening our cooperation with Indonesia. The issue involving him (Mohd Riza) is strictly a legal matter,” he said.

Earlier reports indicated that Mohd Riza, named as a suspect by Indonesian authorities, is believed to be in Malaysia. — Bernama