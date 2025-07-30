PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today clarified that etomidate is already classified under Group B poisons in Malaysia.

He explained that any future policy decisions will be made based on evidence rather than public alarm.

“Regarding the side effects of etomidate reported in Singapore, I’m fully aware of the case. The product in question is already listed under Group B poisons in Malaysia.

“It is considered an active substance used in clinical practice. It’s not an issue of classification, as it is already categorised appropriately,” he said in a press conference after officiating the National Health Technology Assessment Conference 2025.

Dzulkefly said there is no controversy surrounding etomidate’s use or classification in Malaysia.

He added that while the government is open to reviewing any proposals concerning the substance, all decisions will be guided by rigorous, evidence-based evaluation rather than isolated incidents.

“I don’t wish to comment further on the matter, even in cases involving death and so on; we do not base our decisions on such incidents alone.

“Our decision-making process remains grounded in what is actually substantiated, guided by a rigorous, evidence-based approach. I have no objections to reviewing the matter, but our approach will always prioritise scientific evidence and clinical standards,” he said.

On July 20, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced plans to classify etomidate as a Class C substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act, citing growing concern over the rise in vaping products laced with the anaesthetic, CNN reported.

He said the trend has alarmed key agencies, including the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs due to its potential health and safety risks.

On Friday, The Straits Times reported that Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) confirmed etomidate was found in the blood samples of two individuals involved in a fatal road accident on Punggol Road in May.

Police had recovered 42 e-vaporisers and over 1,200 pods from the vehicle, with tests by HSA confirming that some of the products contained the drug.