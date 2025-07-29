KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Care work is not something new in Malaysia especially when the country is on track to becoming an aged nation by 2030.

Often referred to as a ‘labour of love’, although it is mostly hard work – care work duties often encompasses tasks such as cleaning the house, preparing children for school, cooking for the family or caring for an elderly parent.

Not forgetting those with spouses or children or parents with chronic illnesses and disabilities – which usually means extra care work to cater to their specific needs.

In Malaysia, most caregivers are informal or family members.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) Labour Force Survey in February 2024, there are 7.23 million people recorded as being outside the labour force, with the main reason being housework or family responsibilities.

Do keep in mind that there are also working individuals who take on a ‘second shift’ as caregivers after their regular working hours – a responsibility that more often than not falls onto the women of the family, with some of the reasoning behind this being ‘historical and cultural norms’.

Since care work can often be taxing on a person, not just mentally and physically but also financially, here’s a list of available subsidies for chronic illnesses, mental health support, and respite care programmes that could ease the burden on informal caregivers.

This list includes programmes offered by local NGOs, hospitals and care service providers, with most requiring background checks and eligibility approval.

Subsidised medical programmes

National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM)

The National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) has been around since 1966 and they are the first non-profit organisation in Malaysia to provide education, care and support services for people affected by cancer and the general public.

NCSM offers an array of cancer and health screening services at a subsidised price which includes breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and normal medical screenings as well as x-ray services.

They also have their own Nuclear Medicine Centre that provides immediate and affordable imaging scan facilities which includes bone scan, renal DTPA function study, renal DMSA scan, Meckel’s diverticulum scan, and thyroid scan.

Aside from that, NCSM also offers accommodation support including a transit home and transportation for the less fortunate who are receiving cancer treatment at either Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Tunku Azizah Hospital, Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, or National Cancer Institute.

Please visit https://cancer.org.my/ for more information.

Beacon Hospital

Local cancer specialist hospital, Beacon Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, also has a slew of welfare funds under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

For breast cancer patients, they are offering two types of welfare funds or subsidised medical treatment programmes with the first one being their Breast Cancer Chemotherapy Welfare Fund where patients would only need to pay around 10 per cent of the charges.

Chemotherapy could cost up to RM6,000 per cycle and patients would normally require around four to eight cycles of treatment.

They also have the Targeted Therapy (HER2+) Welfare Fund for Breast Cancer where eligible patients are only required to pay RM2,500 per cycle for Trastuzumab treatment, which could initially cost up to approximately RM10,000 per cycle.

There is also a programme for colorectal cancer chemotherapy where patients would need to pay around RM1,150 which is just 20 per cent of the initial cost.

Beacon Hospital also offers radiotherapy and radiosurgery treatment starting as low as RM1,000 under their Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery Welfare Fund.

For more information, click here.

IHH Healthcare Malaysia

IHH Healthcare Malaysia launched their Life Renewed programme back in 2012 as part of their CSR initiative where they are providing free treatment for less fortunate patients across Malaysia.

According to the official IHH Healthcare Malaysia website, the Life Renewed programme is available at all IHH Healthcare Malaysia hospitals, including Gleneagles, Pantai, Prince Court Medical Centre, and Timberland Medical Centre.

At the moment, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur under the Life Renewed programme, is currently accepting applicants for those needing financial assistance for paediatric congenital heart surgeries.

Find more information on how to apply here.

Diabetes Malaysia

Diabetes Malaysia (DM), formerly known as Persatuan Diabetes Malaysia, is an NGO that organises activities to raise awareness of diabetes and its complications, and to promote and improve diabetes care.

Although they are known for spearheading regional conferences and educational programmes related to diabetes, DM also offers a range of subsidised diabetes-related products, such as glucose meters, insulin pens, footwear, glucose strips, and more, available to its members.

DM membership is open to all for a yearly membership fee of RM10.

Membership form and the subsidised product list are available here.

National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) offers a range of quality and comprehensive kidney care and support services for individuals diagnosed with kidney disease.

Their services include subsidised haemodialysis services, peritoneal dialysis training and support services, kidney dialysis and transplant financial assistance as well as patient support programmes and education on chronic kidney disease.

NKF also has centres all around Malaysia that adhere to standards set by the Ministry of Health with some of their centres having achieved full accreditation by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health.

For more information on their welfare and subsidised programmes, please visit this link.

Mental health support

Providing care sometimes can take a toll on your mental health – if you’re lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, here’s a list of carelines offering over-the-phone mental health support and counselling:

Befrienders KL offers 24-hour emotional support in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Chinese and Tamil. Reach out to their helpline at 03-76272929. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours can be found here. Talian Kasih is a nationwide 24-hour careline established by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development. Reach out to their toll-free hotline at 15999 or contact them via WhatsApp at 019-2615999, which is also available 24 hours a day. The Malaysian Mental Health Association also provides psychological therapy and support services via their helpline at 03-27806803. Their helpline is available on weekdays from 9am to 5pm, except for public holidays. Sneham Malaysia, an NGO formed in 2018, also offers a toll-free helpline at 1800-22-5757, which operates daily from 4pm to 8pm. Their counselling support is primarily in Tamil, but Bahasa Malaysia and English are also available. Life Line Association Malaysia offers counselling and support services via their new helpline at 15995 and their counselling is available in Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia and English. The helpline is available from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30am.

Respite care services

Sometimes, it is good for family caregivers to take some time off from caregiving duties to prevent burnout, and respite care is one of the best options that can provide temporary relief for primary caregivers.

From in-house services to day-care centres and even companions for medical appointments, here’s a list of available respite care services that might be worth checking out:

Teman Malaysia

Teman Malaysia offers both long- and short-term care services, which include companionship and caregiving services for the elderly, pregnant women, mothers with young children, and people with disabilities.

Their short-term services also include providing companions for health appointments and dialysis treatment, charged at RM35 per hour. They also provide companions for leisure activities, priced at RM70 for two hours.

Teman Malaysia also provides free consultations for those interested. Find more information on their packages here.

Homage

Operating in Singapore and Malaysia, Homage works with care recipients with a range of mobility and medical conditions, including chronic and terminal illnesses such as dementia, stroke, Parkinson’s, and cancer.

Their respite care services include assisting with daily living activities, medication reminders, physical exercises, nursing care, as well as night care.

Homage’s hourly charge for their Daily Living Care package with certified caregivers is RM30 per hour, while it is RM35 per hour for their nursing care by licensed nurses.

Visit this link for more.

My Aged Care

My Aged Care’s main focus is senior citizens, and they have several facilities located in Petaling Jaya, including nursing homes and a physiotherapy centre.

They also have a wide range of services, including rehabilitation, palliative care, physiotherapy, and ambulance services.

Their Daycare package covers 12-hour care, with prices starting at RM10 per hour (before 7pm), and RM15 per hour (after 7pm).

The Daycare package includes four meals a day, as well as stimulating activities and beds for recipients’ nap times.

Find more information here.