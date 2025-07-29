MIRI, July 29 — Miri City Council (MCC) will launch the parking e-compound system this Aug 18, at Marina Phase 1, as a pilot project before wider implementation across the city.

According to Mayor Adam Yii, the system is a step towards digitalising parking enforcement and also supporting MCC’s Smart City goals.

“With the system, it would allow compounds to be issued electronically via handheld devices and enables motorists to pay fines online — making the process faster, more transparent and more convenient.

“The key benefits of the digitalised system include real-time issuance, centralised tracking, the convenience of online payments and automated reminders for defaulters.

“Not only it is eco-friendly, but it also reduces operational costs, while enhancing transparency, enabling geo-tagged enforcement, and providing valuable data insights for better planning,” said Yii in a statement yesterday.

The pilot project at Marina Phase 1, according to him, serves to test the system’s effectiveness before the citywide rollout.

“Thus, MCC is inviting councillors and the public to witness this milestone in improving urban management and service delivery.”

On the parking services, Yii said the MCC was deeply concerned about the frequent obstruction of parking spaces by unauthorised structures, objects or activities, that had been happening around the city.

He said that recent site inspections by the council revealed a growing trend of obstructions.

“The scenarios such as installation of illegal ramps by commercial premises, workshops and car wash operators; abandoned vehicles; placement of rubbish bins and construction debris at public parking spaces; and deliberate blockage (of parking spaces) by the shop owners using various materials or vehicles, have been constantly seen.

“These practices reduce the availability of public parking and disrupt traffic flow, and also pose safety and hygiene concerns.

“Public parking bays are designated for shared use, and are not to be claimed, modified or used for private purposes.

“In this regard, MCC will step up enforcement efforts in dealing with repeat offenders.”

Asked about the possibility of allowing business operators to pay rent to occupy parking spaces, Yii said the council is reluctant to permit such arrangements but will consider cases individually on a case-by-case basis.

“We are urging full cooperation from all parties to help preserve Miri’s reputation as a well-managed and accessible city.

“We encourage the public to report any obstruction of parking areas through MCC’s official complaint channels,” he added. — The Borneo Post