KOTA SAMARAHAN, July 29 — Police arrested a 31-year-old man after a nearly hour-long car chase that began in Kota Samarahan and ended at Lorong 6, Stampin Tengah in Kuching early this morning.

Kota Samarahan police chief Supt Damataries Lautin said the incident began at around 2.50am, when a team from Kota Samarahan police station together with a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit was conducting a crime prevention patrol behind a hotel near Aiman Mall.

“Our officers spotted a suspicious-looking hatchback and when the team attempted to carry out a check, the driver sped off and refused to cooperate despite being ordered to stop via loudspeaker,” he said in a statement.

Damataries said the suspect’s vehicle was later seen speeding towards Kampung Sindang before doubling back to the Aiman Mall area and then heading towards the administrative zone of the Kuching district police headquarters.

In his attempt to escape, the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police pickup truck, damaging its rear door.

A screengrab from the viral video shows the dramatic chase.

Police then sought assistance from the Kuching District MPV unit, City Patrol Unit, and Sentral 10 to block the suspect’s route.

“The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle at Lorong 6, Stampin Tengah and attempted to flee into nearby bushes before being successfully apprehended,” Damataries said.

A body search of the suspect revealed no prohibited items and checks on the vehicle’s registration number confirmed it had not been reported stolen.

Police also seized the car driven by the suspect as evidence.

Damataries revealed the man has several prior criminal records related to housebreaking and drug offences in Simunjan.

“The suspect was taken to Kota Samarahan police station for further investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties.

“During the arrest, the suspect acted aggressively, prompting our officers to use minimal force. No injuries were reported,” he added.

Police have also advised the public not to speculate on the case and to allow the authorities to conduct their investigation fairly and transparently.

A video of the dramatic chase has gone viral on social media. — The Borneo Post