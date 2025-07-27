PETALING JAYA, July 27 — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing after her grandfather dropped her off at school in last Wednesday.

As reported by Metro Ahad, it is understood that Wong Yee Xuan’s disappearance was noticed around 12.30pm when her grandfather returned to pick her up from her school in Taman Ehsan, Kepong.

Gombak police chief, Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, confirmed that the police received a report from the man on the same day.

"The victim’s grandfather stated that he dropped her off at school at 7.00am and watched her enter the school grounds. However, after school, when the man went to pick-up his granddaughter, she did not appear. The class teacher then informed him that the victim had not attended school that day," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

The police have launched an investigation under the missing person category.

He added that efforts to locate the teenager are underway, with investigators maintaining regular contact with the grandfather.

Earlier, the news of the missing girl spread widely on social media, with a plea for the public to come forward with any information.