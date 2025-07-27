KUANTAN, July 27 — UMNO must recognise the need to strengthen its digital capabilities to counter slander and disseminate facts through social media and smartphones, particularly in preparation for the upcoming General Election.

UMNO Information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that with these capabilities, UMNO must rise to close the gap in public perception regarding the party’s image.

“In addition, I also reminded (party members) that the unity government or coalition government model is one that has been used by UMNO since the days of the Alliance, and subsequently with the establishment of Barisan Nasional.

“Therefore, our position in the current government is not a foreign model. Even though UMNO is not the leading party, it remains a stabilising factor,” she said in a Facebook post after officiating the Temerloh UMNO Division Delegates’ Meeting yesterday.

She said that in the MADANI Government, Barisan Nasional continues to stand firm in defending the fundamentals of the Federal Constitution, namely Islam as the religion of the Federation, the position of the Malay Rulers, Malay as the national language, and the special rights of the Malays and Bumiputera.

“Alhamdulillah, after nearly three years of the MADANI Government’s administration, there has never been a moment when our partners in the current coalition have questioned these matters, which is also the main reason this government remains stable,” she said. — Bernama