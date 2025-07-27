KUCHING, July 27 — Air quality at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Miri has deteriorated, with the Air Pollutant Index (API) hitting an unhealthy level of 139 as of 4.30pm today.

According to the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), all other monitoring stations in Sarawak recorded moderate air quality, with API readings ranging from 51 to 100.

Among the areas nearing the unhealthy threshold were Lundu (95), Kuching (79), Samarahan (77), Sri Aman (75), Samalaju (75), Serian (71), and Sarikei (70).

Malaysia classifies an API reading between 51 and 100 as moderate while 101 to 200 as unhealthy.

At 10.32am, the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre’s (ASMC) overnight satellite pass reported to have observed isolated to scattered hotspots in Borneo and Sumatra.

Dry weather persisted across much of the southern Asean region overnight, with isolated showers reported over central and southern Sumatra and parts of central and northeastern Borneo.

ASMC said slight, localised smoke plumes were seen rising from a few hotspots in western Kalimantan and central Sumatra, although full visibility of the haze and hotspot situation was hindered by cloud cover.

“The full extent of the hotspot and haze situation over the southern Asean region could not be determined due to cloud cover.

“The northern Asean region experienced wet and cloudy conditions, keeping hotspot activity low,” the Centre added.

ASMC forecasts continued dry conditions over much of southern Asean in the coming days, with occasional showers expected over parts of Sumatra, Java, and central and eastern Kalimantan.

“While these showers may offer some relief, hotspots and smoke haze may still occur in drier areas, with the possibility of transboundary haze,” ASMC warned.

The prevailing winds over the southern Asean region are likely to blow from the southeast to south.

“The northern Asean is forecast to remain wet, which should keep the hotspot and smoke haze situation subdued. The prevailing winds over the northern Asean region are expected to blow mainly from the southwest,” said the Centre. — The Borneo Post