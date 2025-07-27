KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has today slammed the Opposition after its “Turun Anwar” rally yesterday, saying Malaysian voters deserve more than political theatrics.

The Pandan MP said he hopes more politicians will focus on tackling the country’s pressing issues rather than merely attempting to change the government.

“In a country like Malaysia, we are faced with political issues almost every day. But rarely do we hear enough discourse on problems that will affect Malaysia in the long term,” he told reporters after launching his Ayuh Malaysia campaign here.

“Take, for example, the issue of an ageing population, that’s something I wish we heard more about from both the government and the Opposition, whether at rallies like ‘Turun Anwar’ or in Parliament.

The former economy minister conceded that local politics has historically revolved around changing governments and the pursuit of power — leading many political parties to be stuck on the matter.

“But I do hope they realise that whoever ends up in power will have to deal with this massive challenge.

“The public deserves better, we need to hear more about how they plan to tackle it,” he added, when asked about the rally.

Rafizi said that without concrete solutions to long-term issues, the daily political drama means little to ordinary Malaysians who just want to get on with their lives.

“That’s why I don’t take too much interest in the day-to-day political drama, who’s more popular, who’s gaining or losing support, or whether someone has the numbers to form a new government.

“To me, unless both sides can present concrete solutions and focus on the long-term issues facing the public, many fence-sitters and indeed, the majority of us who just want to get on with our lives, will continue to tune out,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated his administration’s commitment to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, following the “Turun Anwar” rally in the capital that drew an estimated 18,000 participants.

The rally was organised by Opposition figures and civil society groups backing them, ostensibly to protest against the rising cost of living and demand political accountability.