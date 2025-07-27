PETALING JAYA, July 27 — A total of 34,371 outstanding summonses, amounting to RM6.2 million, have been settled by 28 freight companies and express bus operators listed by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli confirmed that the respective companies cleared the outstanding fines within the 14-day period as stipulated, Berita Minggu, the Sunday edition of Berita Harian reported today.

“I would like to thank all the companies involved for settling the summonses within the given timeframe,” he told the Malay newspaper.

He went on to explain that after the Transport Minister's announcement urging companies to resolve their fines, all listed companies reached out to JPJ to discuss how to settle their outstanding penalties.

Aedy also mentioned that JPJ provided assistance by supplying updated records and advising the companies on how to resolve the issues quickly.

He noted that all the companies were keen on clearing their outstanding fines, but added that some companies have yet to settle their fines, and JPJ has granted them an additional month to do so.

“Should they fail to resolve the fines within this period, JPJ will take action to blacklist the vehicles registered under those companies,” he was quoted as saying.