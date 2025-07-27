KULIM, July 27 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has expressed satisfaction with the security measures during the opposition-led rally in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, which drew an estimated 18,000 participants.

He said security personnel carried out their duties with professionalism and responsibility, reflecting the government’s commitment to safeguarding the people’s right to freedom of expression.

“So far, no complaints have been received. This is clear evidence that the MADANI Government upholds the right to peaceful assembly as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) anniversary celebration at Dataran Kulim here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said it is now up to the opposition to decide whether to continue voicing their demands through rallies or to focus on fulfilling their responsibilities as the opposition bloc.

“They have a choice, either to rally every week or to concentrate on their duties. If they disagree with the government’s policies on the economy or welfare, they must present their own alternatives.

“Put forward your proposed policies so that the people can evaluate and make informed comparisons,” he added. — Bernama