PETALING JAYA, July 27 — The decision to allow e-hailing companies Maxim and InDrive to continue operations under a three-month monitoring period, despite previous violations, has sparked backlash from local drivers.

In a report by Scoop.my, the Northern e-Hailing Drivers Association (NeHDA) expressed disappointment with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for permitting the Russian-based companies to operate despite violating e-hailing vehicle permit (EVP) rules.

NeHDA chairman, Zabidi Bahador told the news portal that such leniency towards foreign firms undermines the integrity of Malaysia’s public transport system.

“We would not remain silent as foreign firms that were proven to have flouted EVP conditions leave scot-free while adherent local firms face stricter restrictions and compliance requirements,” he was reported as saying.

Zabidi pointed out that while foreign firms are permitted to resume operations under special monitoring, local e-hailing operators (EHOs) are facing challenges to stay competitive, all while being required to comply with strict regulations. He emphasised that this imbalance urgently needs to be addressed.

He also urged APADto enforce the rules equitably and transparently, irrespective of the company's origin.