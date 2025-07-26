KUALA BERANG, July 26 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has dismissed claims that Islam and the Malay community are facing threats in the current Unity Government as slander and baseless accusations.

He said Islam continues to flourish under the administration, with strong support from government allocations.

Asyraf Wajdi said this figure excludes allocations for Islamic programmes and efforts to uplift Malay education and economy through agencies such as the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

“In the 30 months since Umno joined the Unity Government, the Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and cabinet ministers have worked hard to uphold the Islamic agenda,” he added.

Asyraf Wajdi, who is also MARA chairman, said this at the opening of the Hulu Terengganu Umno division delegates meeting 2025 in Jenagor, near here, today.

Also present was Terengganu Umno chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat.

Asyraf Wajdi reminded Umno delegates and members to counter such slander to prevent unhealthy sentiment among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“This is part of the ongoing narrative used by those envious of Umno’s role in the Unity Government,” he said. — Bernama