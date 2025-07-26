KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The home of Mirzan Mahathir, the eldest son of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was broken into on Wednesday, with robbers escaping with jewellery and other valuables estimated to be worth RM1.8 million.

According to The Vibes, the break-in reportedly occurred around 5pm and was discovered by a Filipino domestic helper, who noticed that the padlock on the back door had been cut and the bedroom of Mirzan’s daughter, Khadijah, 29, had been ransacked.

Khadijah later confirmed that several items were missing, including a Cartier bangle, gold rings, earrings, a pair of golden chopsticks, jade bangles, old passports and foreign currency.

The two-storey bungalow, located on a 1.5-acre end-lot, is equipped with 24-hour security. However, despite having 16 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the system only provides live viewing with no recording function.

A forensic team from the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters, comprising five officers and personnel, was deployed to the scene.

They recovered three fingerprints from the bedroom, and also seized the cut Solex padlock as evidence.

The fingerprints have been sent to Bukit Aman for further analysis.

A K9 unit from the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) was also brought in to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house-breaking.