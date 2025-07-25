MUAR, July 25 — An automotive influencer and his younger brother were each sentenced to a month’s jail and fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for filing a false police report last week about the former’s disappearance.

Magistrate Suzana Mokhtar handed down the sentence after both accused, Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, 38, and his brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, 30, pleaded guilty to their charges.

According to the charge, Tengku Nizaruddin, popularly known on Facebook as “Ija,” was accused of abetting his brother by instructing him to provide false information to a police officer regarding his disappearance.

Tengku Abdul Aziz was accused of lodging the false report at the Lenga police station’s enquiry office at 11.38 pm on July 15.

The pair were charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code for providing false information to a public servant, read together with Section 109 for abetment.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

How the hoax unfolded

The case began after Tengku Abdul Aziz filed a report on his brother’s disappearance on July 14.

The following day, the Perodua Axia driven by Tengku Nizaruddin was found abandoned in Sungai Tui, Bukit Kepong.

This discovery prompted a large-scale search and rescue operation involving the Fire and Rescue Department, police, and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

However, Tengku Nizaruddin surrendered at the Lenga police station on July 19 and admitted to faking his disappearance.

Police investigations revealed that after dumping his car into the river, Tengku Nizaruddin contacted his brother, who picked him up.

The two then travelled to Taman Sri Mawar in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan. From there, Tengku Nizaruddin took an express bus to Thailand via Padang Besar, Perlis.

His entry was flagged by the Immigration Department’s system, and investigators also found a flight ticket to Hat Yai, Thailand, dated July 17, which had been booked the day before.

CCTV footage also placed him at the Seremban Bus Terminal at 9.25 pm on July 14.

During mitigation, the brothers’ counsel from the National Legal Aid Foundation, Nor Hafizah Abdullah, said her client was prompted to act due to financial problems and not, as some had speculated, to take another wife in Thailand.

Tengku Nizaruddin also publicly apologised to all parties and expressed regret for his actions.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Nur Ameerah Allaudeen and Yasmin Mohd Piah.