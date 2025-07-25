KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 – Police fatally shot two foreign men, believed to be leaders of a major robbery and housebreaking syndicate, during a pre-dawn confrontation along Jalan Semerah Padi in Cheras early this morning.

Federal police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acting director Datuk Fadil Marsus said the men are believed to be the masterminds of a syndicate involved in over 50 cases across five states, with losses estimated at more than RM3 million, the New Straits Times reported.

He said the syndicate had been active since 2022, targeting homes and businesses in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Perak.

According to Fadil, the shootout occurred at around 3.45 am, when the two suspects were allegedly scouting for a new target.

The suspects were travelling in a white Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in Subang Jaya last year.

Fadil said officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, but the suspects resisted, leading to the fatal shootout.

A subsequent search of the car revealed a revolver, a semi-automatic pistol, a quantity of drugs, and tools commonly used in house break-ins.

Fadil added that police are now tracking down the remaining members of the estimated 15-person syndicate and urged the public to come forward with any relevant information.