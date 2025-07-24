KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Four men have been arrested in connection with a riot incident in Tawau involving the assault of a civil servant.

According to the district police, the victim was drinking at a restaurant on Jalan St Patrick when he was attacked by several known individuals, resulting in facial injuries.

Following the police report lodged by the victim, a team from the Tawau District Criminal Investigation Division launched an operation to track down the suspects.

The first suspect was arrested in Kampung Pukat, while the second was apprehended in the Takada area.

The remaining two suspects were arrested within the vicinity of the Tawau District Police Headquarters (IPD).

Police checks revealed that two of the four suspects have prior criminal records related to drug offences and other crimes, and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for armed rioting.