KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has submitted a motion to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul to refer Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee over concerns regarding the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the Pulau Batu Puteh issue.

Takiyuddin said he filed the motion under Standing Order 36(12) because the prime minister claimed the RCI had been accepted, but it was later revealed to have been withdrawn, leading to confusion.

“The motion pertains to misleading statements made during the Prime Minister’s Questions session on July 22 where the issue relates to the Pulau Batu Puteh RCI. During the session, Hulu Terengganu MP (Datuk Rosol Wahid) raised the matter, and the prime minister appeared to confirm that the RCI had been accepted and its findings would be implemented.

“However, it was later pointed out that the RCI had in fact been withdrawn, and this raised confusion in the parliament,” he said during a press conference at Parliament here today.

The Kota Bharu MP said that when he asked for clarification, Anwar referred to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, “who is now 100 years old,” and acknowledged wrongdoing had taken place, but explained that the Cabinet chose not to take action to avoid the perception of being unfair.

Takiyuddin questioned whether such a decision was within the prime minister’s authority, pointing out that Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution gives the Attorney General the sole discretion to initiate or discontinue legal proceedings, except before a Shariah court, native court, or court martial.

“This raises a serious issue: Does the prime minister have the authority to override the Attorney General’s powers under Article 145(3)? The Constitution clearly states that only the Attorney General has discretionary power to initiate or stop legal proceedings except in certain courts.

“By stating in Parliament that the Cabinet had chosen not to pursue action, Anwar may have misled the House and interfered in matters under the purview of the Attorney General,” he added.

He urged the Speaker not to dismiss the motion and to allow it to proceed through proper parliamentary channels.