KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The one-off RM100 cash assistance to be disbursed to all Malaysian adults through MyKad under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme is a targeted approach that ensures transparency so that the aid reaches the people directly, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the mechanism allows every Malaysian aged 18 and above to use the assistance to purchase essential items while preventing unnecessary or harmful spending.

“I believe SARA has clear benefits as it can be used specifically for purchasing basic necessities, and not for buying cigarettes, alcohol, or other non-essential items.

“So with the aid channelled through MyKad, I think this initiative can truly benefit all Malaysians aged 18 and above,” she said in a phone interview with Bernama Radio today.

Teo said this in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s special announcement on the initiative in conjunction with the National Day 2025, which involves an allocation of RM2 billion and will benefit over 22 million of the country’s population.

Meanwhile, Teo also welcomed the doubling of the Rahmah Madani Sales programme allocation from RM300 million to RM600 million this year, which she said would allow more people, especially those in the B40 group, to access essential goods at lower prices.

“Prices at Rahmah Madani Sales are incredibly affordable. For instance, I recently visited one in my area last weekend, and a pack of instant noodles was sold at RM3.70, while in regular supermarkets it’s at least RM4 or more, sometimes even reaching RM5.

“We also saw eggs and many other necessities being sold at very low prices. So I believe this expansion will greatly benefit more communities, especially in the B40 group,” she said.

Teo also lauded the government’s plan to set the price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre through a fuel subsidy targeting mechanism.

“This new RON95 price of RM1.99 per litre is excellent news for all Malaysians. It also ensures a clear distinction between locals and foreigners, where only Malaysians enjoy the subsidised rate. Foreign nationals should not benefit from our government’s fuel subsidies. With this move, all Malaysians stand to benefit,” she said.

Earlier today, Anwar announced several key initiatives as part of the Madani Government’s appreciation for the people, including a one-off RM100 SARA aid via MyKad for all Malaysian adults, postponement of toll rate hikes for 10 highways, and a lower subsidised RON95 petrol price of RM1.99 per litre. — Bernama