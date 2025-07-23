KOTA BHARU, July 23 — The Kelantan government has submitted a formal request to the Works Ministry (KKR) to upgrade infrastructure along the Gerik–Jeli stretch of the East-West Highway (JRTB) to enhance road safety and user comfort.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Izani Husin said the application, submitted through the state Public Works Department (JKR), covers five key components, including slope repairs, overtaking lanes, corrugated metal drainage pipes, New Jersey concrete barriers and solar-powered streetlights.

“The state is also procuring LED warning signboards that illuminate at night to alert motorists, especially in low-visibility areas,” he said.

Izani was responding to a question from Datuk Abdul Hadi Awang Kechil (PAS–Kuala Balah) during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly today, on efforts to improve safety along the route, which has seen frequent accidents, including wildlife-related incidents.

He said the state is also collaborating with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) to establish an elephant feeding corridor in Jeli, which is currently in the stage of hotspot identification.

For tiger conservation, specific movement corridors have been mapped and efforts are underway to implement monitoring and protection standards under the Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) framework.

Additional safety measures include wildlife crossing signs and regular patrols by Perhilitan personnel to guide elephants back to forested areas when needed. — Bernama