KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia and South Korea have agreed to continue expanding strategic cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, green transition, digitalisation, and defence, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter was discussed during a courtesy visit by South Korean President’s Special Envoy Kim Young Choon, who is currently on a working visit to Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, both countries continue to agree to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, green transition, digital and defence,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar said that South Korea is now Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner, with total trade worth US$23.94 billion (RM113 billion) last year.

He also welcomed South Korea’s intention to finalise the free trade agreement and a memorandum of understanding in the defence industry by October.

Anwar said both parties also exchanged views on preparations for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in Gyeongju, South Korea, from Oct 31-Nov 1, the third time the country has hosted the summit after 1991 and 2005.

“Malaysia supports Korea’s leadership in this summit to drive a progressive and inclusive regional agenda,” he said.

Anwar also extended an invitation to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to attend the 47th Asean Summit scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur this October.

“Malaysia remains committed to strengthening cooperation with Korea to achieve enduring regional peace and prosperity,” he said. — Bernama