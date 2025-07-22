KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Cabinet has reportedly decided not to pursue legal action against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over Malaysia’s withdrawal of its claim to Pulau Batu Puteh.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision was made in light of Dr Mahathir’s age, despite the government maintaining he was at fault.

“We made the decision because it involves a former prime minister who is 100 years old,” Anwar told the Parliament, as quoted by New Straits Times.

“Is he not at fault? He is at fault. Should action be taken? We agreed not to take action.”

Anwar added that any move to act against Dr Mahathir could lead to accusations of unfairness by the Opposition.

In December 2024, a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) recommended a criminal investigation against Dr Mahathir under Section 415(b) and Section 418 of the Penal Code.

The issue stems from his 2018 decision to withdraw Malaysia’s application to review the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Pulau Batu Puteh.

In 2008, the ICJ ruled Batu Puteh belonged to Singapore, Middle Rocks to Malaysia, and South Ledge’s ownership would depend on territorial waters delimitation.

The RCI did not recommend filing a civil suit against the the former prime minister for misfeasance in public office due to the six-year limitation period for such actions.

It also declined to suggest Malaysia submit a fresh request for interpretation to the ICJ, despite the option being available.

Dr Mahathir said then he was prepared to face any investigation and emphasised his integrity during his time as prime minister.

However, he alleged that the RCI was held to target him, and put all the blame on him for the loss of Malaysia’s claim over the island.