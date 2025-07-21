PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his anticipated major announcement has been delayed to tomorrow or Wednesday, which he described as an “extraordinary tribute” to Malaysians.

He said more time is needed to finalise the matter following the recent unity government retreat in Port Dickson.

“These concerns require me to consider what changes and announcements are necessary to ease their demands,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

“I have said that within a day or two, that I will make the announcements, whether in the form of additional measures, but it needs a little more time to address them properly,” he added during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly.

Anwar said last week the Finance Ministry is currently refining proposals that can be announced immediately to ease the burden on the people and address current issues.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is currently looking for the best approach to balance the rising cost of living with the country’s fiscal capacity, given that existing expenditure on assistance such as the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) and civil servant salary increases has reached billions of ringgit.

On July 14, Anwar hinted at the matter through a post on Facebook with a poster reading “Coming Soon”, along with the message: “An Extraordinary Appreciation for Malaysians. With Malaysiaku.”

The post caught the attention of Malaysians online who generally expressed excitement and anticipation for the announcement which is expected to provide comprehensive benefits to the people.