SHAH ALAM, July 21 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has denied granting approval to the organiser of a marriage motivation programme that allegedly featured immoral content in another programme three years ago.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said on Nov 15, 2022, a Clarification Panel appointed by JAIS had obtained an explanation from the organiser following complaints from participants alleging that there were activities that violated Islamic teachings.

He said during the clarification session, the panel was presented with a video used by the organiser, which included a ‘self-pleasure’ technique for women, allegedly to strengthen marital intimacy.

Following this, the panel recommended that several aspects and approaches in the programme be revised or removed if they conflicted with Islamic law. The company was also advised to consult religious authorities or experts to ensure full compliance with Islamic law throughout its programmes.

“The organiser was also instructed to include a disclaimer stating that the video (which the panel had instructed to be revised) was intended for use by married couples only,” he said.

“This advice was given to the organiser as a preventive measure against the inclusion of any content that contravenes Islamic law,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shahzihan clarified that the disclaimer suggested by the panel did not imply that the programme’s entire content or modules had been approved, as the company never submitted the complete module to JAIS following the panel’s recommendations to this day.

“JAIS is confident that had the company adhered to the recommendations made by the panel in 2022, the alleged incident during the programme held at the IDCC Shah Alam (Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam) would not have occurred,” he said.

In line with the decision of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), he said JAIS has been tasked with reviewing and improving the Guidelines for Organising Islamic Religious and Spiritual Programmes by considering various incidents, including this case, that have drawn public criticism.

The revised guidelines aim to provide a more comprehensive reference for organisers wishing to hold programmes with spiritual or religious elements in Selangor.

“JAIS urges the Muslim community in Selangor to continue playing an active role by providing information and reporting any religious or spiritual programmes with suspicious content to the department.

“Accurate information from the public is crucial to help JAIS safeguard the principles and implementation of authentic Islamic teachings in line with the understanding of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in Selangor,” he added.

Previously, the company in question issued a statement claiming that its 2022 programme had received JAIS’ approval after submitting clarifications to the state’s religious authority.

On July 12, Mohd Shahzihan confirmed in a statement that JAIS had summoned the organiser of the marriage motivation programme in 2022 following a complaint from a former participant, who alleged that the module used in the programme was inappropriate and unsuitable. — Bernama