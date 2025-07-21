GEORGE TOWN, July 21 — Only local traders are allowed to organise Indian trade fairs in Penang with stalls selling clothes, accessories and various items in the months leading up to Deepavali, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said this is a state policy implemented more than five years ago after an appeal from the Penang Indian Chamber of Commerce (PICC) for priority to be given to Penang-based Indian traders, especially during the peak period of Deepavali season.

“It has been a state policy that traders from outside Penang will not be given permits to hold Indian fairs, festivals or carnivals during peak period as this would negatively impact the local Indian traders,” he said in a press conference in his office here,

He said the PICC stated that their members have businesses in Penang that operates all-year round with overhead costs that included assessment, quit rent, rentals, and workers’ salaries.

The Deepavali season, then, would be the time when the traders could increase sales to cover most of the overhead costs for that year, he suggested.

“Outsiders can hold Indian fairs or carnivals outside of the peak season, between February and May,” he said.

Deepavali falls on October 20 this year.

Chow was responding to recent enforcement action taken by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) against an Indian trade fair in Bukit Mertajam.

MBSP issued a statement earlier today to explain that the city council does not prevent traders from organising cultural trade fairs, including Indian trade fairs in Seberang Perai.

The city council said there are guidelines controlling the holding of trade fairs and carnivals in Penang by traders from outside of Penang, especially during certain periods.

It said traders and organisers from outside Penang are only allowed to be involved in organising and conducting business activities in the state between April 1 and June 30 each year.

“MBSP wishes to stress that this policy is not racially discriminatory nor intended to suppress any community,” it stressed.