MIRI, July 20 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has dismissed a recent article alleging an internal power struggle within Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), describing it as “baseless and lacking credibility.”

“The thought of engaging in political deceit, let alone a power struggle, has never crossed my mind. The article by FMT (Free Malaysia Today) carried no credibility whatsoever; it didn’t even state its sources. It’s nothing more than rubbish,” he told reporters after chairing a PBB Bukit Sari branch committee meeting at a hotel in Lawas last night.

According to Awang Tengah, such unfounded claims have, to some extent, sparked suspicion among certain quarters, painting him as someone ‘power-crazy’.

Awang Tengah, who is PBB deputy president, said he was taught the values of loyalty and unity by former Chief Minister and Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“He always reminded us that the strength and interest of the party must come above all else,” he added.

He said similar advice had also come from former Chief Minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, fondly known as Tok Nan, and the current Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, both of whom he regards as mentors.

“I hold firmly to these principles. I believe in what was instilled in me, which are the spirit of teamwork, loyalty to leadership and prioritising the party over any form of factionalism,” he stressed.

Awang Tengah reiterated that during PBB’s most recent convention, he once again declared his full support for the leadership of Abang Johari, and that his stand has never wavered.

“I am not one to pretend. My support for Premier Abang Johari’s leadership is undivided,” he added.

He believed that the article in question was clearly an attempt to sow discord within the party leadership.

“However, such a culture does not exist within PBB,” he said.

The article published by FMT alleged that a “quiet leadership contest” is brewing in Sarawak, claiming that factions aligned with Abang Johari and his deputy Awang Tengah are beginning to position themselves ahead of what could become a battle to shape the state’s future direction.

According to the portal, an anonymous source suggested that the issue of succession could lead to heightened political manoeuvring in the coming months, particularly with the next state election scheduled for 2026. — The Borneo Post