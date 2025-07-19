KOTA KINABALU, July 19 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sabah is determined to contest in the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election, focusing on securing winnable seats, said its chairman Datuk Lahirul Latigu.

“Our focus is clear, for Amanah to contest, we must secure winnable seats,” he said after the launch of Amanah Sabah’s election machinery here on Saturday.

Lahirul said the final decision on candidates would lie with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition leadership, and emphasised the importance of loyalty and unity within the party.

“Being the candidate is not the main priority. Whoever is chosen, whether it is me or another candidate from PH component parties, we must all give our full support,” he said.

He acknowledged that the party faces challenges, especially with a smaller number of seats available compared to before, and said the final allocation will depend on ongoing negotiations, including possible talks with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“For this election, although some call it a ‘friendly contest’, we will do our best to minimise clashes with other parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lahirul called on Amanah’s grassroots to be fully prepared, noting that the party has grown steadily in Sabah over the past decade.

“Since establishing a presence in Sabah 10 years ago, Amanah has expanded to 18 areas in the state with about 15,000 members,” he said.

“We have been contesting since 2018, and despite the major challenges in the political landscape… this time, we must win.

He urged party machinery at all levels to go to the ground and strengthen their presence in targeted constituencies.

“I also urge all our machinery in all areas to go down to the ground and strengthen the constituencies we will contest in.” — The Borneo Post