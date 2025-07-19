KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Police are investigating an incident where two boys, aged three and six, were found by passersby alone and unsupervised by the roadside near Bandar Bukit Mahkota in Bangi yesterday morning.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said they received word of the incident at about 11.57am when concerned passersby brought the brothers to a police station.

“Preliminary investigations found that the brothers were in good condition and had come out of their nanny’s house while their nanny was sleeping and were discovered by passersby not far from the housing area,” he said in a statement today.

The parents of the children were contacted and showed up at the Bangi police station at about 2 pm and the brothers were handed over to them safely.

The police have called up five individuals, including the nanny, to record their statements to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect of children, he said.

He also advised the public, especially parents and guardians, to be more vigilant of their children’s safety and not to be negligent in their care. — Bernama