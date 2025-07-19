BUTTERWORTH, July 19 — Every new housing project must be planned comprehensively, complete with facilities such as schools, preschools and nurseries for the well-being of the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed that the government will not approve any housing project that does not meet these basic needs.

“If you build a house but the school is far away, what do you do?” he said when speaking at the Groundbreaking Ceremony and Launch of SkyWorld Pearlmont Rumah Bakat Madani project here today.

Anwar said an integrated planning approach not only saves on transportation costs for residents but also improves safety and reduces the concerns of parents who have to send their children to schools far away.

He also stated that the government is considering the development of schools vertically (vertical schools) in areas with limited land, with complete facilities such as fields, laboratories and others.

Anwar stressed that the comprehensive implementation of the project by developers is better than the separate tender method which can cause delays.

He also praised the Rumah Bakat Madani project by SkyWorld for having unique elements, namely providing a ‘central park’ and a ‘vertical school’, in addition to being the first project in Malaysia to be built using ‘prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction (PPVC)’ technology.

PPVC technology uses a construction concept like “LEGO”, where modular units are completely built in the factory including the installation of tiles, toilet fittings, electrical wiring, windows, doors and painting work before being sent to the site for installation.

Each Rumah Bakat Madani unit measures 900 square feet, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is sold at between RM225,000 to RM420,000 with freehold status.

The residence is also equipped with facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, as well as badminton and pickleball courts, a multipurpose hall, kindergarten, surau, stalls, shops and a children’s playground. — Bernama