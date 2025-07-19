KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The AI Technology Action Plan 2026-2030, set to launch this year, will strengthen Malaysia’s framework for ethical AI use.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the plan builds on the National Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics Guidelines (AIGE) introduced last year to address the risks of AI misuse.

“Ethical use of AI is a critical issue. We’ve already implemented guidelines, and this action plan will further reinforce them,” he told reporters after the National AI Competition 2025 at Sunway University today.

The AI Technology Action Plan 2026-2030 follows the AI Roadmap 2021-2025 and aims to drive stronger collaboration between the government, industry, academia and the wider community.

It will support knowledge sharing, encourage AI adoption in key sectors and promote sustainable talent development within the national AI ecosystem.

“We’re also looking into AI governance. Hopefully by mid-next year, we’ll be able to introduce a framework that addresses safety and accountability in AI,” Gobind said.

He emphasised that strengthening guidelines and governance is essential, given the rapid pace at which the technology is evolving and its growing influence.

“I view this positively. AI is the future. People will increasingly use applications powered by it, and we must be prepared.

“Of course, as we move forward, challenges will arise, including potential risks. These are the aspects we need to address,” he said.

Gobind added that the rapid growth of AI presents new opportunities for employment and innovation, and urged Malaysians to boldly embrace emerging technologies in line with the government’s push to build a fully digital nation.

“To achieve this, we are focusing on infrastructure, security and talent development. Ultimately, we must ensure the country is ‘AI-ready’,” he said. — Bernama