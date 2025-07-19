KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A project manager of a leading construction company, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged corruption involving a data centre construction project tender, was reportedly willing to burn nearly RM1 million in cash to destroy evidence.

According to sources, the suspect attempted to destroy the cash out of panic and shock following a raid conducted by the MACC.

Sources said that during a raid at the suspect’s residence in Petaling Jaya last Thursday, a team of MACC officers discovered bundles of RM100 banknotes, amounting to nearly RM1 million, in the process of being burned.

“The suspect is believed to have acted in desperation by grabbing several bundles of cash and attempting to destroy them by fire upon seeing the arrival of the MACC team.

“After the house door was successfully opened, the MACC team conducting the raid found the interior filled with thick smoke emanating from the bathroom. Upon inspection, the team discovered burned RM100 banknotes amounting to nearly RM1 million in the bathroom,” the sources said.

A thorough inspection of the residence also led to the discovery of approximately RM7.5 million in cash, stored in several pillow boxes, along with three luxury watches — a Rolex, an Omega, and a Cartier — as well as various pieces of jewellery, including rings and gold coins.

All the items were seized by the MACC for further investigation.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He stressed that the suspect’s attempt to dispose of evidence constituted a serious offence, which could be prosecuted under Section 201 of the Penal Code, carrying a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine, upon conviction.

However, Ahmad Khusairi added that the main focus of the investigation remains under Section 16 and Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which deal with bribery and corporate liability for corruption. — Bernama