MUAR, July 18 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, who was reported missing on Monday after the vehicle he was driving plunged into Sungai Tui, Lenga, here, was called off today after rescuers failed to find any new leads.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the Incident Command Post (PKTK) at the scene had also been closed as the search for the 38-year-old victim entered its fourth day.

He said the operation, launched after a partially submerged car was found in the river located in an oil palm plantation, involved 77 personnel from various agencies.

“The search was carried out using land, water, and air methods covering a radius of several kilometres from the scene by the Muar district police headquarters (IPD), the Marine Police Force, the K9 Unit, and the General Operations Force (PGA) personnel.

“Also involved were the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), its water rescue team (PPDA) and Drone Unit,” he said in a statement today.

According to Raiz Mukhliz, the PKTK was closed and the SAR operation called off following a decision to expand the search to other areas after a thorough search of the incident site had been completed.

He said the move would also allow for better coordination among the agencies involved should other factors contributing to the victim’s disappearance come to light.

However, Raiz Mukhliz said search efforts would still be carried out periodically by personnel from the Lenga police station with assistance from Muar IPD.

Earlier, the media reported that the victim, a businessman and owner of a vehicle accessories shop, went missing after the Perodua Axia he was driving plunged into the river. — Bernama