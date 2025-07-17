WELLINGTON, July 17 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to visit New Zealand’s National Crisis Management Centre today to observe the country’s disaster and crisis response framework.

Located in the Beehive Bunker beneath New Zealand’s Parliament, the visit forms part of the fourth day of his official working trip to the country, in line with his responsibilities as Chairman of Malaysia’s Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP).

The visit aims to gain insights into New Zealand’s emergency response systems, inter-agency coordination, and post-disaster recovery strategies – areas for which the country is widely recognised for its preparedness and transparency.

Ahmad Zahid is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, to explore potential cooperation in food security and strategic supply chains.

Later in the day, he will attend a community engagement session with Malaysians in Wellington, where over 250 citizens residing in the country are expected to participate.

The Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to conclude his working visit and return to Kuala Lumpur on Friday (July 18).

Since arriving in Auckland on July 14, he has met with local industry leaders and business groups, including the ASEAN–New Zealand Business Council (ANZBC).

On the second day, he travelled to Rotorua for the Māori Business Roundtable, aimed at strengthening collaboration in indigenous and social development initiatives.

On the third day, he was in the capital for meetings with senior New Zealand government officials at the Beehive, as part of ongoing efforts to further enhance Malaysia–New Zealand bilateral relations. — Bernama